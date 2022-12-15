Vanna White is celebrating her 40th anniversary -- or "Vannaversary" -- on "Wheel of Fortune."

The beloved letter turner marked 40 years on the iconic game show this week, sharing a heartfelt message to Instagram to commemorate the milestone.

"I can't believe I'm saying this, but 40 years ago today I taped my first episode of @wheeloffortune," White wrote on Dec. 13. "It's been a wonderful 40 years, too!"

"I'm so grateful to those of you who watch and everyone behind the scenes who make us look good," she continued. "We wouldn't still be here without all of you! (And the cake was delicious!)"

The first photo in the post shows White and longtime host Pat Sajak with a table between them featuring dolls dressed up as White, a miniature version of the titular wheel in the background, and a cake designed to look like the board she stands in front of each episode.

Carol Kaelson/Wheel of Fortune Vanna White celebrated her 40th anniversary on Wheel of Fortune, Dec. 13, 2022. She taped her first show, Dec. 13, 1982.

The second photo is a throwback of her and Sajak from her very first episode, which was taped on Dec. 13, 1982.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared on the game show's official Instagram page, Sajak said, "Folks, it was 40 years ago on this very date that this young lady walked into the studio, trembling, and did her first 'Wheel of Fortune.' And here she is. Happy 40th, my dear."