Pat Sajak is officially handing over the reins to Ryan Seacrest in a new promo video for "Wheel of Fortune."
In the clip, Sajak, the beloved host who officially took his final bow on the June 7 episode, and his longtime co-host Vanna White welcome Seacrest to the iconic game show set.
"Well, this is it, Ryan. What do you think?" Sajak asks, to which Seacrest replies, "Impressive!"
White chimes in, "Ryan, I think the contestants are going to love you."
Sajak tells Seacrest what he'll enjoy most about hosting is "meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home" and that "people love this show" as a daily escape they can watch as a family.
"Well, you both make it look so easy," the "American Idol" host gushes.
"You're never going to find a better job," Sajak responds, before motioning to White. "And you're never going to find a better co-host."
Seacrest officially joins White when "Wheel of Fortune" season 42 kicks off this fall.