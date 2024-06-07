Vanna White wished "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Pat Sajak an emotional farewell this week in a clip set to air on the show Thursday, the eve of Sajak's final episode.
Sajak, who announced he would be leaving the show last year, will host his final round on Friday, June 7. Next season, Ryan Seacrest will take over the esteemed role of host, while White will stay on board.
"I can't believe that tomorrow is our last show together," White said in the clip Thursday. "I don't know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I'm going to try."
Sajak has hosted "Wheel of Fortune" for 43 years, since 1981. Sajak and White, who joined the show in 1982, have worked together on upwards of 8,000 episodes over the years.
While Sajak quizzes contestants at the show's namesake wheel, White's now-iconic role as co-host includes unveiling letters for the phrases as they are guessed on the board.
"When I first started, I was so green," White said. "You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat."
She continued, "As the years have gone by, we've grown up on television, but we've also shared so much more behind the scenes. And as much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite."
"What an incredible and unforgettable journey we've had. And I've enjoyed every minute of it with you," she added. "You're like a brother to me, and I consider you a true lifelong friend, who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."
Sajak has been married to his wife Lesly Brown since 1989. The couple share two children, son Patrick Michael James Sajak and Maggie Sajak.
White has two children, Nikko Santo Pietro and Gigi Santo Pietro, whom she shares with ex-husband George Santo Pietro.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and "Good Morning America."