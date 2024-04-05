The date of Pat Sajak's final episode hosting "Wheel of Fortune" has been revealed.

On Friday, a source confirmed to "Good Morning America" that Sajak's last episode will be June 7. The episode will coincide with the "Wheel of Fortune" season 41 finale.

Sajak announced in June 2023 that the show's 41st season would be his last.

Pat Sajak hosts "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

"It's been a wonderful ride," Sajak said at the time in a message that was shared by "Wheel of Fortune" on Instagram.

Season 41 premiered in September.

Weeks after Sajak announced that he was stepping down from his position, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would replace him as host.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest, 48, wrote in a statement. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

Pat Sajak and Vanna White host "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

"Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease," he continued. "I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Seacrest added that he "can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

Sajak has hosted "Wheel of Fortune" since 1981, and his co-host, Vanna White, who operates the board and reveals letters as they are guessed by contestants on the game show, has been on "Wheel of Fortune" since 1982.

Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak joined the "Wheel of Fortune" team as the show's social correspondent in 2021.