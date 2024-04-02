Jared Leto replaced Pat Sajak as the host of "Wheel of Fortune" during Monday night's episode -- temporarily -- in an April Fools' Day prank.

The episode, which aired April 1, began with Leto walking out with Vanna White arm in arm and waving at the audience as the announcer introduced them as "the stars of our show" like usual.

As they arrived at their marks, Leto channeled Sajak, telling White to "have a great show" before the two separated and made their way to their usual positions.

Leto -- still dedicated to the bit -- showed off his hosting chops by saying, "All right everybody, grab those devices. It's time to give away some money. A $1,000 in our first toss-up, the category is 'On the Map.'"

Then the prank was over, with the show cutting to Sajak as host.

Sajak is set to depart the show at the end of the current 41st season. Replacing him (for real) will be "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest.