A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant is speaking out after her answer -- or lack thereof -- caused controversy on social media during the final round in Tuesday's episode of the beloved game show.

Megan Carvale had reached the final round but seemed to fall short when she had 10 seconds to guess the two-word answer for a "living thing." As you know, if you're a regular viewer, some of the letters were already filled in: P_N_ _RC__D.

Carvale could be heard muttering a couple of guesses, including what sounded like "something orchid" and "pony orchid," but she was unable to get the answer. After the buzzer sounded, the correct answer was revealed to be "pink orchid" and host Pat Sajak revealed Carvale could have won another $40,000 if she'd gotten it correct.

Megan Carvale appeared on the "Wheel of Fortune" game show in an episode that aired Jan. 30, 2024. Wheel Of Fortune/YouTube

But social media users debated afterward whether Carvale really did indeed mumble "pink orchid" at the start of her 10-second guessing period, while others were convinced they had heard "something orchid."

On "Good Morning America" Thursday, Carvale herself weighed in on her final answer.

"You know, I wish I said 'pink' because I would have been $40,000 richer," Carvale said. "But I said 'something.'"

Carvale's answer puts to rest the thought on social media that maybe she did mumble "pink orchid" at the beginning of the 10-second time period.

"There is no question, she absolutely said 'pink orchid'. Please give this girl her winnings! @WheelofFortune @PatOnWheel @TheVannaWhite @MaggieSajak #wheel #wheeloffortune #justiceforpinkorchid Rooting for you, Megan!" one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Ok. Totally a retract. I thought she said 'Pink Orchid', but she said 'Something Orchid' . Literally 14 rewinds. Sorry, lol. @WheelofFortune," another added.

"On low volume it sounds like pink orchid but on high volume it's definitely 'something orchid' 👩🏽‍⚖," yet another viewer commented on the YouTube recap clip from "Wheel of Fortune."

Megan who was on "Wheel of Fortune" appears on "Good Morning America," on Feb. 1, 2024. ABC News

Carvale told "GMA" all the newfound attention on her has given her the chance to relive the loss, one she had replayed with her son after the show ended.

"My son, the entire way home, because my 8-year-old son was in the audience with me and the whole way home -- we live in Orange County -- the whole way home from LA, [he said], 'Mom, I can't believe you didn't get pink. I can't believe you didn't get pink,'" Carvale recalled. "That word has already been haunting me and now all of America believes that I said it but I didn't."

But despite her bonus round loss, Carvale said she is glad the viral moment has been a fun and positive one and at the end of the day, she said she had "a blast" on the game show.

Carvale still took home $14,007 in winnings from "Wheel of Fortune."