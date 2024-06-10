Ryan Seacrest is honoring Pat Sajak as the torch of "Wheel of Fortune" host passes to him.
Following Sajak's final episode on June 7, Seacrest took to Instagram to share a few kind words for the beloved longtime host of the iconic game show.
"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune!" he began. "Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades."
"Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era," he continued. "Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"
Sajak announced he was retiring as "Wheel of Fortune" host in June 2023 and Seacrest was revealed to be his replacement later that month.
During his final episode, Sajak spoke about what being host of the game show has meant to him throughout the decades he has helmed it.
"I've always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game," he said. "But gradually it became more than that: a place where kids learn their letters, where people from other countries hone their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations."
Sajak -- who thanked the television audience, his co-host Vanna White and his daughter Maggie in his emotional signoff -- continued, "What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives."