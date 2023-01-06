Carrie Underwood's son is exercising his way into the weekend.
The country singer shared a cute video on Instagram Friday showing her son, Jacob, working out to her old Tae Bo videos.
Editor's Picks
- 1
- 2
- 3April 29, 2022
"The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he'd have himself a little morning workout!" Underwood wrote in the caption next to the video of her son mimicking the movements on screen.
"I may soon have myself a gym buddy!" she added with the flexed biceps emojis.
MORE: Carrie Underwood reveals she was hesitant to have kids, talks about a major conflict in her marriage
Underwood and her husband, former hockey pro Mike Fisher, welcomed Jacob in 2019.
The couple also have a 7-year-old son together named Isaiah Michael Fisher.