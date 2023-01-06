Carrie Underwood's son is exercising his way into the weekend.

The country singer shared a cute video on Instagram Friday showing her son, Jacob, working out to her old Tae Bo videos.

"The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he'd have himself a little morning workout!" Underwood wrote in the caption next to the video of her son mimicking the movements on screen.

"I may soon have myself a gym buddy!" she added with the flexed biceps emojis.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, FILE In this Dec. 6, 2022, file photo, Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Underwood and her husband, former hockey pro Mike Fisher, welcomed Jacob in 2019.