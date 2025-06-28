Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in a glamorous wedding ceremony in Venice, Italy, on June 27, and the guest list looked straight out of an award show seating chart.
With approximately 200 guests invited, the celebration brought together A-listers from every corner of the celebrity world, from reality royalty to sports icons and Hollywood stars.
Here’s a breakdown of the most buzzed-about names who made the trip to Italy to celebrate the newlyweds.
The Kardashian-Jenner family
Lauren Sánchez’s inner circle was well represented, especially by her bachelorette party squad.
Kim Kardashian was spotted in Venice for the event, joined by her mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé.
Kris’ longtime partner Corey Gamble was seen alongside the group, making it a full Jenner-Kardashian showing for the big day.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance, rounding out the family affair.
Sports legends on the scene
The athlete presence was just as strong. Former NFL star Tom Brady was seen suited up and heading to the ceremony.
Usher, who recently headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, also made the guest list.
Hollywood elite
In a surprising appearance, actor Orlando Bloom, was among the guests.
Leonardo DiCaprio, a longtime friend of Bezos and Sánchez, was among the first stars photographed in Venice.
"Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney, model Brooks Nader and singer Ellie Goulding were also there.
Also spotted were model Karlie Kloss and her sister-in-law Ivanka Trump, along with Jared Kushner.
Oprah and Gayle
The media mogul and longtime best friend looked stylish as they boarded the boat to attend the wedding-day festivities.