Camilla Luddington, Neil deGrasse Tyson and more to compete on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' season 3
We now know the famous contestants who will go head-to-head on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" season 3.
The star-studded group of contestants includes big names like "Superman" actress Rachel Brosnahan, "Family Guy" actor Seth Green, "New Girl" actor Max Greenfield, "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Sean Gunn, "Grey's Anatomy" actress Camilla Luddington and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Brian Jordan Alvarez, Blake Anderson, W. Kamau Bell, Corbin Bleu, Yvette Nicole Brown, D'Arcy Carden, Margaret Cho, Sherry Cola, Chris Distefano, Omar J. Dorsey, Susie Essman, Fortune Feimster, David Friedberg, Mina Kimes, Natalie Morales, Ana Navarro, Melissa Peterman, Phoebe Robinson, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn and Roy Wood Jr. are also competing this season.
The celebrities will compete for a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice. Previous winners include "Eastbound & Down" actor Ike Barinholtz and "Abbott Elementary" actress Lisa Ann Walter.
Hosted by Ken Jennings, the spinoff of the beloved game show "Jeopardy!" premieres its third season Jan. 8 on ABC.
Episodes of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.