"Jeopardy!" will soon be coming to your local bar.
The iconic quiz show has teamed up with Geeks Who Drink, the nation's top bar trivia operator, and TimePlay, a leader in interactive entertainment technology, for the launch of "Jeopardy!" Bar League, Sony Pictures Television announced Monday.
The partnership will adapt the beloved game show, celebrating its 60th birthday this year, to a social and live setting for bar trivia nights across the country in a limited capacity this December.
It will roll out nationally in 2025.
Winners of future "Jeopardy!" Bar League tournaments will have the opportunity to qualify to become contestants on the television version which is hosted by Ken Jennings.
"Powered by TimePlay's cutting-edge technology, 'Jeopardy!' Bar League will allow teams of quizzers to engage with the game in real time, using their mobile devices to respond to clues, track their scores, and see live leaderboards within their bar, and subsequently across the nation next year," according to a press release.
The press release continues, "Experienced, energetic hosts from the Geeks Who Drink network will guide teams through a wide range of real 'Jeopardy!' clues and categories, ensuring that players enjoy the same high-energy and professional experience they've come to expect from Geeks Who Drink trivia nights."
"Bringing 'Jeopardy!' out of the studio and into the real world is a major focus for us at the show," executive producer Michael Davies added in a statement.
Suzanne Prete, president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, called this "the next step in the evolution of the 'Jeopardy!' format."