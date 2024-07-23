The U.S. Postal Service is honoring late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek with a new forever stamp and celebrated the pop culture icon in a dedication ceremony Monday.
The new stamps will be available in a set of 20 designed to resemble a "Jeopardy!" game board with its eye-catching, signature blue video screens. Each stamp features a clue, prompting collectors and letter-senders with the query, "This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show 'Jeopardy!' for 37 seasons." Its answer, "What is Alex Trebek?" also appears underneath the clue in upside-down print.
Current "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings said in a statement that the tribute stamp was a natural fit.
"Alex Trebek was an American institution and so it makes perfect sense to honor him on a postage stamp," Jennings said. "And of course, I had to geek out when I saw that the full sheet of stamps looks like a 'JEOPARDY!' game board!"
Trebek's family also said in a statement that the honor came as a surprise.
"My family and I were completely surprised about Alex being honored by the U.S. Postal Service. It is such an extraordinary honor and a wonderful way to recognize what Alex meant to so many people," said Trebek's wife Jean Trebek. "Alex would be over the moon about this distinctive honor and, he'd feel very humbled. I think the stamp design is very creative because Alex Trebek is the answer to all the clues."
Trebek died Nov. 8, 2020 following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He hosted "Jeopardy!" from its debut in 1984 until his death in 2020.