The "Jeopardy!" franchise is expanding once again.
Amazon's Prime Video announced at its inaugural upfront presentation on Tuesday that it has ordered "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" the first spinoff of the game show created exclusively for a streaming service.
"'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' is a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show's 'answer-and-question' format that combines the academic rigor of 'Jeopardy!' with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture," a press release states.
Contestants will form teams of three and are expected to be "experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; [and] Gen Z to Zendaya" as they compete in a tournament-style event.
At stake is a grand prize and, of course, bragging rights.
No details regarding a premiere date or a host were shared.