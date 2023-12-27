"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings says he'll miss co-host Mayim Bialik, who announced earlier this month that she'll no longer be hosting the iconic game show.

Jennings told ABC News Audio that he and Bialik "got along great" and he'll "miss her on a personal level."

Bialik announced the news of her not returning as "Jeopardy!" co-host on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The "Big Bang Theory" actress, who earned a prime-time Emmy nomination for outstanding host for a game show, said she's "deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the 'Jeopardy!' family."

Ken Jennings appears on ABC's "Celebrity Jeopardy!," Sept. 27, 2023. Eric Mccandless/ABC via Getty Images, FILE

The game show confirmed the news to "GMA" shortly after Bialik shared the news and said it made the decision to "have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers."

Jennings said he sees the benefits of "Jeopardy!" returning to just one host and noted how the show has always brought comfort to people during the late Alex Trebek's tenure.

"People rely on 'Jeopardy!' kind of as a part of their evening. It's an institution. It's a legacy. They have fond memories," he said. "And there's something about the show that does represent stability in a changing world."

It's been almost 20 years since Jennings first appeared on "Jeopardy!" as a contestant, and he acknowledged he does sometimes miss competing on the show.

"But the great thing about being a host is you're kind of playing along in your head. You know, you feel like you're still part of the game," he said. "It kind of scratches the same itch without having to panic if I don't know the response."

In addition to the daily syndicated "Jeopardy!," Jennings is currently hosting "Celebrity Jeopardy!," which kicks off its semifinals on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.