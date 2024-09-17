Charlie Puth has officially tied the knot with Brooke Sansone.
A representative for Puth confirmed the marriage to ABC News on Tuesday.
The "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer announced the wedding on Instagram Tuesday with a sweet poem, writing "I love you Brooke…I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I'll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. "
The prose continued, "Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you'll be Brooke Ashley Puth// Thank you for making me the happiest man alive// It has always been you."
The post, shared by Puth's wife, included photos from the wedding, showing the couple laughing along while standing in front of their guests. Puth and his wife also included a black and white photo of the couple walking down the aisle, being showered in flower pedals.
The couple chose the Puth family residence in Montecito, California, as the venue for the event, which took place Sept. 7, according to Vogue.
The couple also shared with Vogue the wide range of musical choices played at the wedding. At the end of the ceremony, The Sunday Service Choir sang "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" in celebration. At the reception, the pair entered the tent to Barry White's "Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe." They shared their first dance to Bruce Springsteen's "Jersey Girl," an apt choice for the couple from New Jersey.
Puth announced his engagement to Sansone in an Instagram post last September.
"I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes," he wrote in the post, alongside a series of photos of Sansone showing off her engagement ring while the couple enjoys pizza together.