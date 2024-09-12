Gordon Ramsay is celebrating daughter Holly Ramsay's engagement!
The celebrity chef shared the happy news in an Instagram post Aug. 12, alongside photos of him hugging his daughter, a photo of her showing off her engagement ring, and a photo of Holly Ramsay with her fiance, English Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.
"Congratulations to this gorgeous girl @hollyramsayy….so happy for you and @adam_peaty!" Gordon Ramsay wrote in the caption. "Hols, watching you become the woman you are today with your kindness and your love is absolutely infectious…Adam is a very lucky man! Welcome to the family ❤️ One down, two to go 😂."
In addition to Holly Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay are also parents to Megan Ramsay, Jack Scott Ramsay, Tilly Ramsay, Oscar Ramsay, and their youngest, Jesse James Ramsay.
Get to know the Ramsay family below.
Tana Ramsay
Gordon and Tana Ramsay, a cookbook author and TV personality, married Dec. 21, 1996.
In an August 2024 birthday tribute on Instagram, Gordon Ramsay called his wife an "amazing woman," an "incredible" mother and wife, and last but not least, his "best friend."
The couple are parents of six, and in a September 2024 episode of the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast, Tana Ramsay said she always knew she wanted to be a mom and to have a big family.
"It was always how I envisaged my life, and luckily, Gordon felt the same," Tana Ramsay said. "I was only 18 when I met Gordon, but we very quickly both realized that was our dream ... to have a big family and be parents and enjoy life in that way."
Megan Ramsay
The Ramsays welcomed their first child and first daughter Megan Ramsay May 16, 1998.
In her recent "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast interview, Tana Ramsay explained that she had been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, and her husband had been told he had a low sperm count, so they turned to in vitro fertilization, or IVF, when they first set out to start their family.
Megan Ramsay now works as a police officer, as her father told People in September 2023.
Holly Anna Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay welcomed twins Holly Ramsay and Jack Ramsay on Dec. 31, 1999, also through IVF.
"That was quite a party. They were very early. They were born just after 32 weeks," Tana Ramsay said on the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast, adding that she had her twins via cesarean section on "Millennium Eve."
Holly Ramsay is a content creator, and in September 2024, became the first of the Ramsay kids to get engaged.
"I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now," Holly Ramsay wrote in an Instagram post Sept. 12. "I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you. Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife."
"I promise to always be there with you and George, I'm so greatful to be in his life and I cannot wait for more," she added, referencing her fiance's son from a previous relationship. "Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here's to forever."
Jack Scott Ramsay
Gordon and Tana Ramsay's first son is Jack Scott Ramsay. Jack Ramsay is the twin brother of Holly Anna Ramsay.
Gordon Ramsay shared in an October 2020 Instagram post that Jack Ramsay had joined the British Royal Marines.
"Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man Jack Ramsay you've made me feel like the proudest father today congrats on joining @royalmarines what amazing achievement," he wrote at the time.
Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay
Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay, the Ramsays' fourth child, was born Nov. 8, 2001.
Tilly Ramsay, an influencer, has followed her dad's footsteps into the TV world, starring in the reality series "Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch" from 2015 to 2019.
Her first cookbook, "Tilly's Kitchen Takeover," which was inspired by "Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch," came out in May 2017.
Tilly Ramsay is a current judge for "MasterChef Junior" and her upcoming series, called "Dish It Out," is scheduled to be released later in 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.
Oscar James Ramsay
Gordon and Tana Ramsay opened up in 2016 about experiencing a miscarriage, a son Tana Ramsay later revealed they had named Rocky.
The couple took a break afterward before welcoming their son Oscar James Ramsay, who was born April 4, 2019.
Gordon Ramsay announced Oscar's arrival with a loving Instagram post featuring four photos and wrote, "After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx."
Jesse James Ramsay
In November 2023, the Ramsays welcomed a new baby into the family, a son named Jesse James Ramsay.
Gordon Ramsay shared news of Jesse's arrival in an Instagram post and called the birth an "amazing birthday present," as Jesse was born three days after his own Nov. 8 birthday.