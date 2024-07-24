Proud dad alert! Gordon Ramsay shared a sweet fatherly sentiment on Instagram this week to celebrate his youngest daughter on her graduation day.
On Tuesday, the father of six posted several photos of his daughter Matilda Ramsay, who goes by Tilly, wearing her cap and gown, holding her diploma from the University of Nottingham, where she earned a degree in psychology.
"She's Done it! Can't explain enough how proud we are of this one honestly with everything you've been up against and to see you graduate today with a psychology BSc makes me the happiest Dad in the World congratulations darling well done," he wrote in the caption, tagging his daughter and finishing his post with three red heart emoji.
Tilly Ramsay, who is a judge alongside her dad on his hit series "MasterChef Junior," responded to the post in the comments, writing, "Love you so much -- couldn't have done it without you and mum!! Xx."
The post included additional pictures with Gordon Ramsay, his wife Tana Ramsay and another with their eldest daughter Megan Ramsay.
In addition to Tilly and Megan Ramsay, Gordon and Tana Ramsay share four other children, Holly Ramsay, Jack Ramsay, Oscar Ramsay and Jesse Ramsay, whom the couple welcomed in November last year.