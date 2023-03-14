Gordon Ramsay recently shared adorable photos of his young son Oscar with his fans on social media.

The celebrity chef posted a pair of photos on Instagram Saturday featuring himself and his 3-year-old son getting ready to kick off the weekend.

In one snapshot, Ramsay is seen posing with Oscar in matching outfits -- black jackets and neutral colored pants -- while Oscar sits on his knee. Another image shows Oscar by himself after getting his hair trimmed.

"Haircut Done ✔️ ready for the weekend 😍 @oscarjramsay," Ramsay wrote in the caption.

Gordon Ramsay/Instagram In this photo posted to his Instagram account, Gordon Ramsay is shown with his son, Oscar.

Ramsay shares Oscar and his four other children, Tilly Ramsay, Jack Ramsay, Megan Ramsay and Holly Ramsay, with wife Tana Ramsay. The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in December.

During a January appearance on the British radio show "Heart Breakfast" to discuss his latest TV project "Next Level Chef," Ramsay revealed his wife's desire to have more children.