Chefs are intrinsically sustainable in their work and for Gordon Ramsay, that includes everything from ingredients he cooks with kitchenware, but he says it also carries over into his role as a dad.

The international restaurateur and culinary TV host spoke exclusively to "Good Morning America" for Earth Day in tandem with his new HexClad collaboration and launch of environmentally-friendly aprons.

As a father of six, following the birth of his son Jesse James Ramsay in November, Ramsay told "GMA" that "educating ourselves and our families is super important and, wherever possible making big or small changes, to play an active role in making our world a better place."

The latest example of Ramsay putting this into practice is with the new Eco Modern Apron collection, with each being made of 34 plastic bottles that have been melted and spun into a sustainable yarn that's water, stain, and oil-resistant.

"HexClad, the kitchenware brand I partner with, has truly reinvented the apron, transforming plastic water bottles into a unique offering that not only looks great, but celebrates cooking with a conscience," he said. "This basic, but brilliant, idea shows my kids that there are impactful ways you can be eco-friendly when going about daily activities."

Gordon Ramsay's sustainability tips for home cooks

But for anyone who isn't sure where to start in their own kitchen, the Michelin star winning chef with over 80 restaurants around the world shared his best tips for home cooks.

"I'm a big fan of no waste and the clever use of the cheaper offcuts, where appropriate," he said. "Where possible, support local purveyors who themselves will be working on maintaining a more sustainable way of farming [and] growing."

He explained that "if food is local, it’s not traveling as far and that’s a benefit to the environment."

"There’s an integrity and produce respect that’s crucial to what we do [as chefs]. It's not always about going for the most expensive ingredients, often the most humble, seasonal and sustainable foods are by far the tastiest," Ramsay reminded.

How Gordon Ramsay celebrates his anniversary with wife Tana

Ramsay celebrated his 27th wedding anniversary with his wife Tana on Dec. 21, which was the perfect occasion to take of the chef's apron and hit the town for a swanky London date night.

"It’s definitely a dine out night," the chef and father told "GMA," adding that "one of the older kids will babysit the younger boys. And Mum and Dad get to go out!"

"London is alive with some of the most incredible restaurants in the world, so there’s plenty of choice," Ramsay said.

"Maybe we start in the Connaught Bar for aperitifs, then onto the exquisite 3 [Michelin] star cookery of my incredible protege Clare Smyth, at her beautiful restaurant Core, tucked away in Notting Hill," Ramsay recapped. "[For] dessert and a nightcap we would stop in Mayfair, at my Asian-inspired restaurant Lucky Cat. The DJ is playing and the atmosphere is buzzing. A perfect way to end the evening before getting home and kissing the boy’s goodnight."

"HexClad is upping the ante on what an apron can be," Ramsay said of the new aprons crafted from repurposed plastic water bottles. "I'm so impressed by this clever design and the way it combines practicality and purpose in the kitchen."

