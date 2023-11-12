Gordon Ramsay is overjoyed in welcoming a new addition to his family.

The celebrity chef announced the arrival of his sixth child, a son, named Jesse James Ramsay, whom she shares with wife Tana Ramsay, via an Instagram post on Saturday.

Alongside three sweet images featuring his baby boy, his wife and himself from what appeared to be a hospital bed, the proud dad wrote in the caption, "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!"

"One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done 👊🏼❤️❤️," he continued.

The first photo from the post shows Gordon sweetly planting a kiss on his baby boy while his wife cradled the child in her arms.

Earlier this week, Gordon celebrated another trip around the sun as he turned 57 on Wednesday.

In addition to the newborn, Gordon and Tana, 49, are also parents to five other children including daughter Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, daughter Matilda "Tilly", 22, and son Oscar, 4.

Marking the milestone, Tana also posted photos from the special moments on her Instagram account Saturday, with one image showing her fifth child Oscar meeting his baby brother for the first time.

In the snap, Oscar is seen gently placing his hand on Jesse’s head, looking in awe of the newborn.

"It’s been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle," Tana captioned the post. "Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much ❤️🙏🏼."

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana Ramsay attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards held at the Tate Modern, Bankside in London on Sept. 3, 2019. Sopa Images/Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, FILE

Gordon and Tana tied the knot in December 1996. Last year, the chef celebrated his 26th wedding anniversary with his wife by posting a throwback photo on his Instagram from their big day.

"Happy anniversary to this amazing woman @tanaramsay love you ❤️," he wrote in the caption at the time.