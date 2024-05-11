Ahead of Mother's Day recipe developer, mom of two and food blogger Yumna Jawad shared four delicious dishes to make this weekend from her debut cookbook.
"The Feel Good Foodie Cookbook," named after Jawad's hit blog and social handles of the same name, includes 125 simple and healthy recipes that combine her Middle Eastern heritage and Midwestern lifestyle.
Jawad joined "Good Morning America" on Saturday to share four recipes, including a stunning make-ahead French toast casserole with orange and pistachio, to make for the moms in your life on Sunday.
Below, check out the full recipes and shop the book, kitchen tools and more you might need to recreate the meal at home with ease.
Spiced Olive Oil Oat Muffins
Makes 12 muffins
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 50 minutes
"These muffins might be the quiet champion of the breakfast world. They freeze well, they come together in one bowl and one muffin tin, and they're packed with rolled oats, tangy Greek yogurt, rich olive oil, and warming spices like cinnamon and cardamom," Jawad wrote. "They're inviting and super delicious when eaten warm from the oven, but they're also somehow just as good (if not even a little better?!) the next day. These muffins provide a nice base if you'd like to add a half cup of grated apple, raisins, and/or toasted nuts and seeds to the batter, but I usually prefer them as you see them here."
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons rolled oats, divided
3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons (packed) light brown sugar, divided
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground cardamom
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
1 3/4 cups whole-milk
Greek yogurt
3/4 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners.
2. In a small bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of the oats with 2 tablespoons of the sugar and set aside.
3. In a large bowl, whisk the remaining 1 1/2 cups oats and 3/4 cup sugar with the flour, cinnamon, cardamom, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Make a well in the center of the bowl. In the middle of the well, whisk the eggs, milk, yogurt, oil, and vanilla. Gently stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until no streaks of flour remain.
4. Using an ice cream scoop, portion the batter into the prepared muffin pan, filling each cup all the way to the top. Scatter the top of each muffin with the reserved oat-sugar mixture. Bake the muffins until they're firm yet springy to the touch and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Let the muffins cool in the pan before serving.
Pesto Baked Eggs
Serves 4
Active time: 5 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
8 tablespoons pesto
8 large eggs
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Crusty bread, for serving
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
2. Evenly brush four ovenproof 4-ounce ramekins with the pesto and crack 2 eggs into each. Sprinkle the salt and pepper on top. Place the ramekins on a large baking sheet.
3. Transfer the baking sheet with the filled ramekins into the oven. Bake the eggs until the whites are just set, 17 to 21 minutes. Serve with the crusty bread for dipping
Orange-Pistachio French Toast Casserole
Serves 12
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes
"I can't think of a better make-ahead brunch than this citrusy, just-sweet-enough baked French toast casserole. Studded with dates, pistachios, and an easy orange-scented custard (made right in the blender), it's the best dish for pleasing a hungry crowd with minimal effort. If you'd like, you can prepare this baked French toast through step three the night before and store it tightly covered in the fridge overnight. Then carry on from step four and bake it in the morning while you enjoy your coffee. This is a great option for entertaining or if you have overnight guests!"
Ingredients
Olive oil cooking spray
8 large eggs
1 1/4 cups almond milk
3/4 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon freshly grated orange zest
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 large loaf of French or Italian bread, cut into 1/2-inch slices
1 1/2 cups pitted chopped Medjool dates, divided
Maple syrup, for serving
1/4 cup finely chopped pistachios, for serving
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
2. To a blender, add the eggs, milk, orange juice and zest, vanilla, nutmeg and salt. Blend on high speed until smooth.
3. Arrange the bread in the prepared baking dish. Scatter most of the dates evenly over the bread and then pour the egg mixture over the bread and dates, making sure the bread is coated well with the custard.
4. Bake the casserole until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean with a few moist crumbs attached, 40 to 45 minutes.
5. Drizzle the casserole with the maple syrup right when it comes out of the oven and sprinkle the remaining dates and pistachios on top. Allow the casserole to cool for at least 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
Rose Water Fruit Salad
Makes 9 cups
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups hulled and diced strawberries
2 cups diced pineapple
2 mangoes, diced
4 kiwis, diced
1 apple, cored and diced
1/2 cup slivered almonds
1/2 cup shelled pistachios
1/2 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon rose water
Directions
1. In a large serving bowl, add the strawberries, pineapple, mangoes, kiwis, apple, almonds and pistachios.
2. Pour the orange juice and rose water over the top and gently toss to combine.
3. Serve immediately at room temperature or chill in the fridge for up to 1 hour.
