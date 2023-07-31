Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously coat a 9 by 5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Using the largest holes on a box grater, grate the zucchini. Wrap in a clean tea towel and place in a colander. Use your hands to squeeze out as much excess as possible, then set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together brown sugar, olive oil, Greek yogurt, eggs and vanilla extract. Fold the dry ingredient in with a rubber spatula. When only a few streaks of flour remain, add drained zucchini and walnuts and fold until combined.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 70 to 75 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.

Remove from oven and let cool completely on a wire rack before removing from loaf pan.

