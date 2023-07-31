Summer may be all about pasta salads or tomato sandwiches, but there's ample fresh produce at its peak this season and zucchini is a versatile ingredient that deserves its time in the limelight.
Cook and recipe developer Yumna Jawad started Feel Good Foodie with the goal to make healthy cooking easy and approachable for home cooks. Her recipes range from sweet and savory, to classic or trendy and always include ingredients that add a health benefit.
Easy, Lightened Up Zucchini Recipes for Summer
When it comes to squash this time of year, Jawad told "Good Morning America" she loves to cook and bake with zucchini because "it is nutritious and fairly inexpensive, especially when in season."
"It has a mild and creamy flavor that compliments so many dishes," she said. "It really can lighten up and elevate a wide variety of recipes."
Zucchini's versatility can range from a pasta replacement to a base ingredient in breads and muffins "for added moisture," according to Jawad.
"One of my favorite recipes that’s actually really surprising to many, is my Zucchini Enchiladas -- it’s basically using zucchini as a replacement for tortillas as a low-carb, easy meal," she shared.
While savory dishes may come to mind first when you pick up a zucchini, Jawad said there's no need to feel intimidated when trying it in a pastry application.
“If you give zucchini a try, I think you’ll love the flavor and variety it can add to a dish. The key is to look for zucchinis that are firm to the touch with smooth, blemish-free skin and make sure they’re not super large," she suggested for how to select the best produce. "I also love keeping a vegetable spiralizer on hand because it makes dishes like pesto 'zoodles' so much easier and it’s less expensive than buying 'zoodles' at the store."
Check out a handful of her favorite zucchini recipes below.
Zucchini Bread
"This zucchini bread recipe is healthy, moist, and made with Greek yogurt and added walnuts for a nice crunchy quick zucchini bread," Jawad wrote.
Ingredients
3 medium zucchinis grated (start with about 1 pound of zucchini, then grate)
nonstick cooking spray as needed
2 cups all purpose flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt at room temperature
2 eggs at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 cup chopped walnuts
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously coat a 9 by 5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Using the largest holes on a box grater, grate the zucchini. Wrap in a clean tea towel and place in a colander. Use your hands to squeeze out as much excess as possible, then set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together brown sugar, olive oil, Greek yogurt, eggs and vanilla extract. Fold the dry ingredient in with a rubber spatula. When only a few streaks of flour remain, add drained zucchini and walnuts and fold until combined.
Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 70 to 75 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.
Remove from oven and let cool completely on a wire rack before removing from loaf pan.
Lemon Zucchini Bread with Lemon Glaze Drizzle
"Simple and quick to make, this sweet loaf is bursting with flavor. This lemon zucchini bread is fresh and zingy and makes for a wonderful dessert."
Ingredients
Cooking spray
1 1/2 cups grated zucchini about 1 1/2 medium zucchinis
3/4 cup light brown sugar
1/3 cup olive oil
1/3 cup full fat plain Greek yogurt
2 large eggs
3 tablespoons lemon zest about 3 lemons
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ½ cups all purpose flour
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup chopped walnuts optional
For the lemon glaze:
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/2 lemon juiced
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a loaf pan with parchment paper and cooking spray.
In a large bowl, fold together zucchini, sugar, olive oil, Greek yogurt, eggs, lemon zest, and vanilla extract.
In a medium bowl, whisk flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Fold dry ingredients into wet and mix until incorporated. Fold in walnuts (if using).
Pour batter into prepared pan and bake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, rotating the pan halfway through, 45-50 minutes. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then remove and slice.
Meanwhile, make the glaze. Whisk all ingredients until smooth. Drizzle glaze over cooled bread and serve immediately.
Zucchini Brownies
"These vegan Zucchini Brownies are made without eggs for a wonderfully fudgy treat! Easy and quick to make, they are a great way of sneaking in some veggies," Jawad said.
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups cane sugar
1/2 cup canola oil
1/4 cup cocoa powder
2 cups shredded zucchini
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 cups bitter-sweet chocolate chips divided
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13 baking pan with cooking spray.
Place the flour, sugar and oil in a large bowl and blend with an electric mixer or whisk. Once the oil and sugar are well incorporated into the flour, add the cocoa powder, shredded zucchini, vanilla extract, baking soda and salt. Continue to blend with the electric mixer until well combined. Fold in one cup of the chocolate chips.
Pour brownie batter into prepared baking pan and sprinkle remaining chocolate chips on top. Bake for 28-32 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean and the brownies pull away from edges of the pan.
Cool completely on a wire rack. Cut brownies into squares and serve.
Zucchini Bread Muffins
"These simple to make healthy zucchini bread muffins are a delicious treat the whole family will love. Perfectly fluffy and quick to make in one bowl."
Ingredients
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup honey
1/3 cup plain yogurt
2 large eggs
2 teaspoon lemon zest
2 cups shredded zucchini about one large zucchini
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a standard muffin pan with liners.
In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, honey and yogurt. Add eggs and lemon zests, whisking until smooth. Stir in shredded zucchini and chopped walnuts.
Gently fold in flour, salt, nutmeg, baking powder, and baking soda. Mix until mostly incorporated -- a few lumps are ok. Do not over mix.
Scoop batter into prepared muffin tins. They can be filled to about half-inch from top.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in one of the center muffins comes out clean or with just a couple small crumbs. Allow to cool in pan for at least 15 minutes before serving.
