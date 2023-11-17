Celebrity chef and global restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is taking his talents to the track, at least for the weekend, where he'll be serving up his famed beef Wellington to F1 fans on the Las Vegas strip.

"Good Morning America" caught up with Ramsay in his eponymous new pop-up restaurant, Ramsay's Garage, in partnership with with Caesars Palace for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"We have a huge history back home with Formula 1, so this for me, from a chef's point of view, is a dream come true," Ramsay said, adding that it's an amazing track and setup. "Just being part of this phenomenon, it's a blast -- we're in for a great 48 hours. I love the adrenaline, I love the pressure and it's very similar to a kitchen."

Specific for the pop-up menu, Ramsay created miniature Wellingtons -- beef tenderloin surrounded by a layer of mushroom duxelle and prosciutto, wrapped in puff pastry. He is also serving bao buns, trifle, pan-roasted scallops and gourmet sliders.

Gordon Ramsay on "Good Morning America," on Nov. 17, 2023. ABC News

After 12 years with Caesars, Ramsay announced exclusively on "GMA" his newest dining venture in Vegas, which will mark "lucky number seven" in the city total.

"Gordon Ramsay Burger is coming to the beautiful Flamingo on the strip, summer of 2024," he said. "[It's a] 300 seater, breathtaking terrace, amazing burgers from the Hell's Kitchen -- the farm burger, [which is] basted in Devonshire butter. If there's one thing I have learned from this amazing country, it's how to perfect a burger."

Even more exciting than adding to his empire of eateries, Ramsay also recently welcomed his sixth child Jesse James with wife Tana Ramsay.

"Jesse James Ramsay, good morning and I hope you are not filling that diaper up too early," the father joked.

"These kids keep me young and a great playmate for Oscar, all credit to Tana," he added, hailing his wife.