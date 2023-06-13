In a large nonstick skillet, melt 1 1/2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add a tortilla and spread 1/4 of the filling mixture on one half of the tortilla. Drizzle some ranch dressing on top and fold the tortilla in half. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until the cheese is melted and the tortilla becomes golden brown and crispy.

