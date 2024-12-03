My Chemical Romance paid tribute to drummer Bob Bryar Monday.
The band shared a statement on Instagram with a photo of Bryar saying farewell to their bandmate.
"It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and an important part of the history of My Chemical Romance," the band said.
It continued, "We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time."
"May he rest in peace," the band added.
The musician's cause of death has not been released, but a spokesperson for My Chemical Romance shared a statement with ABC Audio over the weekend about Bryar's death and said, "The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob's passing."
Bryar was 44.
Bryar joined the band, which is known for songs "Welcome to the Black Parade" and "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)," in 2004 in place of original drummer Matt Pelissier.
He played on the band's influential 2006 album, "The Black Parade," before parting ways with My Chemical Romance in 2010.
The band's current drummer is Jarrod Alexander, who played with them from 2011 to 2013 and rejoined for their reunion in 2019.