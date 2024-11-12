My Chemical Romance has announced a 2025 North American tour, during which they'll be playing their 2006 opus "The Black Parade" in full.
The 10-date stadium outing kicks off July 11 in Seattle and will conclude Sept. 13 in Tampa, Florida.
Each show will feature a different opener, including Violent Femmes, 100 gecs, Wallows, Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie, Thursday, Alice Cooper, the Pixies, Devo, Idles and Evanescence.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MyChemicalRomance.com.
My Chemical Romance recently performed "The Black Parade" in full at the 2024 When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.
The band reunited in 2019 and planned a tour for 2020, which was then delayed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just before the tour launched, they released a new song called "The Foundations of Decay."