Coldplay is coming to the States and Canada.
World-famous British rock band Coldplay announced new 2025 North America tour dates as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, visiting some of the largest venues in the U.S. and Canada.
The band, whose 10th studio album "Moon Music" dropped on Oct. 4, will play 10 shows across North America, kicking off the event with a May 31 show at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California and close out North American dates at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on July 26. Along the way, the band will also hit stops including Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Artist presale sign ups for the show are currently open until Thursday, Oct. 10 on ticketmaster. Artist presale and general sale will open on Friday Oct. 11.
The "Viva La Vida" band announced they would also release a limited number of "Infinity Tickets" on Nov. 22.
"Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price," the release noted. The Infinity Tickets are $20 USD and CAD per ticket, are only sold in pairs and are limited to two tickets per purchaser.
The Music Of The Spheres World Tour kicked off in March 2022 and has toured the world since making stops across the globe while selling over 10 million tickets, according to a release. Over several decades, Coldplay has grown to one of the largest bands in the world led by lead singer Chris Martin.
The band is responsible for countless hits including "Yellow," "Fix You" and "The Scientist."