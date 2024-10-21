Shakira has a new slate of 2025 North American dates for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.
On Monday, the singer announced a new list of North American tour dates for next year, after revealing last week she would be rescheduling previously planned Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2024 dates to fit larger venues in 2025.
According to a release, the updated dates will move several shows into stadiums "following incredible fan demand and production changes."
The North American tour dates will now kick off May 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium and wrap up June 30 in San Francisco at Oracle Park.
Other stops on the tour will include East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium; Boston's Fenway Park; Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium and more.
The North American dates were originally scheduled to start Nov. 2, 2024 and close out Dec. 15, 2024.
Artist presale tickets for the new dates will go on sale Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET at Shakira.com before general sale kicks off Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. local time.
Shakira previously announced her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in April.
"So stoked to finally announce that LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN WORLD TOUR is happening! Can't wait to be back on stage partying and celebrating with my wolfpack!" the singer wrote on social media at the time of the announcement.
The North American leg of the tour will follow the Colombian superstar's Latin American leg, which will kick off in February 2025 and see her stop in countries including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Chile.
According to the release, the tour, Shakira's first since 2018, "aims to be an unforgettable experience, both visually and musically."
Shakira released "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," her 12th studio album, in March.