Shakira is getting emotional after being honored with a statue in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia.

The pop star shared a series of pictures on her Instagram Tuesday, unveiling the bronze statue to her followers which depicts the singer's dance move in her 2005 hit music video, "Hips Don't Lie."

Created by artist Yino Márquez, the towering statue illustrates Shakira in a bikini top and flowing skirt while her hands clutched over her head with one hip swayed on one side of her body channeling one of her signature routines.

In the first snap from her post, her parents William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado can be seen posing in front of the statue, beaming in pride at the city's tribute to their daughter.

The Grammy-winning singer explained the photo in the caption in Spanish, writing, "It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday. ❤️ ❤️."

Shakira also shared a photo of her parents and brothers with the Mayor of Barranquilla and a snap of the inscription at the base of the sculpture which discussed her talent and contribution to the music industry.

"A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity," read the inscription.

Touched by the dedication, Shakira wrote in the caption, "This is too much for my little heart."

In this photo posted to Shakira's Instagram account, a statue of the singer was unveilled in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia. Shaqira/Instagram

Recently, the singer also made history at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September after being the first South American artist to ever receive MTV's Video Vanguard Awards.

Upon accepting the honor, Shakira delivered a powerful speech at the time, thanking friends, parents, and collaborators while also expressing gratitude to her kids for "making me feel that mama can do it all."

"I want to share this award with my fans," she added. "Thank you so much for being my army and helping me fight all my battles."

ABC News' Victoria Moll Ramirez contributed to this report.