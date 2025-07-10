One young arcade game player accidentally became the prize of his own game at a community center in Ohio on Monday.
Fire and EMS services successfully rescued a child who had become trapped inside the popular claw machine arcade game at the Mason Community Center in Mason, Ohio -- roughly 25 miles northeast of Cincinnati -- according to a police report and surveillance footage taken from the location.
Surveillance footage from around 1 p.m. shows the child walking through the community center before heading over to the claw machine game, which appears to be filled with stuffed animals.
After briefly examining the machine, the child climbs, face first, into the chute on the front of the machine meant for prize delivery.
Once inside the machine, the child is seen shimmying his way up the chute into the prize cage, before his head and upper body appear alongside the sea of stuffed animals.
The video shows concerned onlookers stopping in their tracks as the boy, stuck in the machine among stuffed animals, draws attention from several community center workers and volunteers.
The claw machine is then moved inside a nearby shop, where fire and and EMS workers are eventually able to rescue the boy and remove him from the machine.
A police report from the Mason Police Department, obtained by ABC News, states, "Mason Police and Fire responded to the Mason Community Center for the report of a child trapped in a stuffed animal claw machine. On arrival, the child was assisted out of the claw machine by Mason EMS and no injuries were sustained."