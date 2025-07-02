Chuck E. Cheese is creating arcades for adults and "lifelong fans" alike with the launch of Chuck's Arcade.
The family entertainment company behind the popular children's arcade centers calls Chuck's Arcade "a modern-day love letter to the games and people who made Chuck E. Cheese great."
"Chuck's Arcade is a natural evolution -- an opportunity to extend our arcade legacy into new formats that engage both lifelong fans and a new generation through a curated mix of retro classics and cutting-edge experiences," Chuck E. Cheese CEO David McKillips said in a statement.
In a statement to "Good Morning America," Chuck E. Cheese spokesperson Alejandra Brady added, "We're excited to mark this next step in our journey, building on the full brand transformation of Chuck E. Cheese and showcasing the promotional strength of our brand and its beloved IP."
What will Chuck's Arcade have?
Chuck E. Cheese says Chuck's Arcade is a "new destination where nostalgia meets the future." The company said each location will feature different games, branded apparel, collectible toys, retro products, novelty candy and prizes.
The arcades for adults will feature both classic retro games and new games, with familiar characters like Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and the brand's famous animatronic characters, including its namesake mouse.
"Adding to the experience, each arcade is overseen by an animatronic character such as Chuck E. Cheese or one of the other characters from Munch's Make Believe Band -- historic figures from the brand's past, now standing watch as a nostalgic nod rather than performing," the company said.
Where are Chuck's Arcade locations?
According to Chuck E. Cheese, there are 10 Chuck's Arcade locations open in eight states from Connecticut to Texas, with a new California location opening in August at the Brea Mall in the city of Brea.
Below, see a list of open Chuck's Arcades.
Connecticut
Trumbull Mall in Trumbull, Connecticut; 5065 Main St Suite 185
Florida
St. Petersburg, Florida; 2287 Tyrone Square
Georgia
Mall of Georgia in Buford, Georgia; 3333 Buford Dr.
Missouri
Kansas City, Missouri; 8809 State Line Rd.
Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 1901 Northwest Expy
Penn Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma; 7021 S Memorial Dr.
New Hampshire
Nashua, New Hampshire; 310 Daniel Webster Hwy
Salem, New Hampshire; 99 Rockingham Park Blvd
New York
Victor, New York; 7979 Pittsford-Victor Road (Route 96)
Texas
El Paso, Texas; 8401 Gateway Blvd W