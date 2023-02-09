Chrishell Stause is opening up about a recent medical procedure she underwent.

The "Selling Sunset" star, 41, took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to share a photo of herself in a hospital bed after having had "minor surgery" to remove "a large ovarian cyst."

"Had a minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed," she wrote, going on to thank her doctor "for taking such good care of me."

"Feeling good and being looked after by my 💜," she continued, referencing her partner, Australian musician and songwriter G Flip. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum also offered some helpful advice to her followers, writing, "If you have bad unexplained cramps, don't ignore it!"

Chrishell Stause via Instagram Chrishell Stause pictured in a photo she shared to her Instagram Stories on Feb. 8, 2023.

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that form in the ovaries.

According to the U.S. Office on Women's Health, symptomatic ovarian cysts can result in bloating, pressure or pain near where the cyst is located and they can grow to the size of a grapefruit or, in some cases, can grow to several pounds in weight.