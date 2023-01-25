Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a closer look at her new baby girl.
The "Cravings" cookbook author, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new photo of her newborn daughter Esti Maxine, whom she welcomed with husband John Legend, 44, earlier this month.
Alongside a snapshot of Esti snuggled in a gray blanket, Teigen wrote, "Look at u out here lookin like a baby."
Legend took to the comments section to react, writing, "My little Esti 😢❤️."
- 1
- 2
- 3
The full-face photo comes just a few days after the couple officially announced the birth of their third child by sharing a photo of her with her older siblings Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Instagram.
"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," the model captioned the Jan. 19 post.
"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."