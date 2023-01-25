Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a closer look at her new baby girl.

The "Cravings" cookbook author, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a new photo of her newborn daughter Esti Maxine, whom she welcomed with husband John Legend, 44, earlier this month.

Alongside a snapshot of Esti snuggled in a gray blanket, Teigen wrote, "Look at u out here lookin like a baby."

Legend took to the comments section to react, writing, "My little Esti 😢❤️."

The full-face photo comes just a few days after the couple officially announced the birth of their third child by sharing a photo of her with her older siblings Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Instagram.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," the model captioned the Jan. 19 post.