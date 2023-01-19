Chrissy Teigen is sharing the first image of her and John Legend's new daughter, Esti.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen, 37, wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!"

In the photo, Esti's siblings, 6-year-old sister Luna and 4-year-old brother Miles, are holding her and lovingly looking down at her.

Legend, 44, revealed during a concert on Jan. 13 that he and Teigen welcomed their newest bundle of joy earlier that day, a representative for the singer confirmed to ABC News.

Teigen announced in an Instagram post in August that she and Legend were expecting another baby after undergoing in vitro fertilization.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen wrote at the time, alongside a photo of herself showing off her baby bump. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as you can see!) we have another on the way."

"It's been very hard keeping this in for so long!" she added.

Teigen has been open about her struggles to start a family, including using IVF to become pregnant with her older children as well.

In 2020, the "Cravings" cookbook author shared that she'd suffered a miscarriage, and that they had intended to name the baby Jack.

A few days before sharing the news, she told her followers that she had been admitted to the hospital due to "excessive bleeding."

In announcing her pregnancy last year, Teigen expressed her apprehension about sharing her pregnancy news and the nerves she would feel after each appointment.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'OK if it's healthy today I'll announce,' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and amazing."

Teigen was also forthcoming about battling postpartum depression after daughter Luna's birth.

The model has said she hopes that in sharing her pregnancy journey she will inspire others to "be open and honest as they’d like to be."