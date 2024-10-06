The spooky clan of misfits in "The Addams Family" is having a reunion.
Cast members of the 1991 hit caught up together at L.A. Comic Con on Saturday where Anjelica Huston (Morticia Addams), Christopher Lloyd (Uncle Fester), Christina Ricci (Wednesday Addams), Jimmy Workman (Pugsley Addams) and Carel Struycken (Lurch) hosted an "Addams Family" panel.
The event page noted the special opportunity to meet the cast as they hosted a panel describing the reunion as "the first time" the group has appeared together "at any fan convention for Autographs, Photo Ops and a Panel."
Lloyd posted a photo of the group posing together on Saturday, captioning the shot: "The family that haunts together, stays together…💀🖤."
According to L.A. Comic Con, the reunion panel included the cast coming together "to share memories from the set, discuss their iconic roles, and reveal what it was like to be part of this beloved spooky family."
The film focuses on the family's quirky attempt to reconnect with a lost relative, Fester Addams, played by Lloyd. As the Addams family welcomes the newcomer into their home, they soon find out Fester Addams is not who they originally thought him to be.
The horror comedy film found success at the box office, ultimately tallying more than $191 million in worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, which tracks box office totals. The film also spawned a sequel, 1993's "Addams Family Values."
In 2022, Jenna Ortega starred in a Netflix series titled "Wednesday," an "Addams Family" spinoff, inspired by Ricci's original character, directed by Tim Burton.