Christopher Nolan will be drawing on a Greek epic for his next project.
The "Oppenheimer" director will take on the over 2,000-year-old story of Homer's "Odyssey" using IMAX for his next movie, Universal Pictures has announced.
"Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," wrote Universal Pictures in a post on social media on Monday. "The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."
The film is set to feature a star-studded cast of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.
The Nolan film coming in the summer of 2026 follows his latest feat of "Oppenheimer," for which he took home the best picture and best director at the Academy Awards.
The "Odyssey," originally written around the 8th century B.C., is one of the most well-known literary works of all time. The story covers Odysseus' long journey home after the Trojan War.