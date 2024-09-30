A first look image for the highly anticipated "Peaky Blinders" film is here.
In the new image, Cillian Murphy is looking a little grayer but every bit as his character, Tommy Shelby.
Netflix shared the image on Monday along with an image of "Peaky Blinders" creator and writer Stephen Knight on the set of the highly anticipated film, which is a follow-up to the beloved gangster series.
As reported, "Saltburn" and "Banshees of Inisherin" star Barry Keoghan will appear alongside Murphy in the movie, along with "Dune" franchise veteran Rebecca Ferguson and new addition Tim Roth.
Netflix teases the film will be the "epic continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season gangster saga."
Knight previously called it "an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story," adding, "No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war."
The film is said to take place during the World War II period.
The series initially ran from 2013 to 2022 and was set in Birmingham, England, between 1919 and 1934. It centered on Tommy and his family making a name for themselves on the mean streets of England.
Series veteran director Tom Harper is behind the camera for the movie, co-executive produced by Murphy.