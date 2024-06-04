Cillian Murphy is returning as Tommy Shelby for a new "Peaky Blinders" film.
The Oscar-winning actor, who portrayed the gangster for six seasons between 2013 and 2022, will star in a new film for Netflix that was written by show creator Steven Knight and will be directed by series veteran Tom Harper.
Knight will co-produce the BBC Film alongside Caryn Mandabach, Guy Heeley and Murphy, according to a press release.
The plot details for the 1900s-set project are still under wraps, but Netflix teased it as an "epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga."
Knight described the film as "an explosive chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war."
In the announcement, Murphy enthused, "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me," noting that it is "very gratifying" to reunite with Knight and Harper.
He added, "This is one for the fans."
The movie will go into production later this year.