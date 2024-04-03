Cillian Murphy is starring in a new high fashion campaign for Versace.

The "Oppenheimer" actor, who took home the best actor statue at the 2024 Oscars for his role in the Christopher Nolan-directed epic, is one of the faces of the new Versace Icons collection campaign.

He stars in the campaign for the luxury Italian fashion house alongside fellow Oscar winner Anne Hathaway.

The campaign was shot by renowned fashion photographers Mert and Marcus.

Cillian Muprhy stars in the new Versace Icons collection campaign. Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott/Versace

"Collaborating with Donatella - from sharing image references to selecting the music of Fountains D.C. for the video - resulted in a campaign that reflects who I am," Murphy said in a statement. "The collection of well cut, empowering designs made from great fabric suits me perfectly."

Hathaway first appeared in an Icons campaign for Versace in April 2023, sharing at the time that she was "thrilled" to join the Versace family.

On teaming up for another campaign, Hathaway said in a statement, "I have met so many Versace women who are powerful, emotionally available, ambitious, substantive, funny, fierce, loving, singular, sexy, smart, talented, generous, very much like Donatella. I have observed that a Versace Woman is herself. I am so thrilled and honored to be considered a Versace Woman and am overjoyed to reunite with the Versace family for another Icons campaign."

Anne Hathaway stars in the new Versace Icons collection campaign. Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott/Versace

Donatella Versace described Hathaway and Murphy in a statement as "two of the best actors of today."

"Exceptionally talented and kind people I admire and respect, looking their best," she said of the campaign stars. "Very Versace."