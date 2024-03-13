It's a "Peaky Blinders" reunion!

"Jurassic Park" star Sam Neill shared a photo on Tuesday with "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy from the morning after the 2024 Oscars, where Murphy won the award for best actor for his role in the Christopher Nolan film.

"OSCAR! Here's me pal #CillianMurphy the next day with the Gold Fella, and me," Neill captioned the Instagram snap of them together.

"I could not be more thrilled, as you see. So well deserved," he continued, saying that the former co-stars caught up over a Bloody Mary "or two."

Neill's praise for Murphy didn't stop there.

"What an actor, what a performance and what a movie #Oppenheimer," he added.

"Oppenheimer" won big at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, taking home seven statuettes -- the most of any other film this year -- including best picture, best director for Nolan and best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr.

Murphy starred for all six seasons of "Peaky Blinders" as Tommy Shelby, while Neill's character, Chester Campbell, appeared in the first two seasons.