Cillian Murphy might not be done with his "Peaky Blinders" era after all.

The "Oppenheimer" actor, who played Thomas "Tommy" Shelby on the British period crime drama for all six seasons, teased that he's "open" to doing a spinoff movie continuation of the series during an "Actors on Actors" interview with "Barbie" actress Margot Robbie for Variety.

"I mean, I'm open to the idea. I've always thought that if there's more story to tell …," he told an enthusiastic Robbie, who urged him to do it.

The Irish actor also reflected on filming "Peaky Blinders," calling it "a 10-year adventure."

Elsewhere in the chat, Robbie opened up about how the "Barbenheimer" frenzy almost didn't happen -- and probably wouldn't have if she didn't follow her instincts.

Margot Robbie, left, is shown in a scene from "Barbie" and Cillian Murphy is shown in a scene from "Oppenheimer." AP

Robbie said one of the producers for "Oppenheimer" called her and suggested she and the rest of the "Barbie" team shift their theatrical release so the two films wouldn't go up against each other.

"And I was like, 'We're not moving our date. If you're scared to be up against us, then you move your date.' And he's like, 'We're not moving our date. I just think it'd be better for you to move.' And I was like, 'We're not moving!'" the Australian actress recalled.

She then expressed her reasoning for standing her ground, saying, "I think this is a really great pairing actually. It's a perfect double billing, 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie.'"

"That was a good instinct," Murphy responded.

"Clearly the world agreed," Robbie added. "Thank God."