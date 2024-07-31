It's a "Suite Life" reunion!
Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse reunited with Phill Lewis, their former co-star on "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," at a recent event for the new movie "The Duel."
In a video shared by the film's official TikTok account, the Sprouse twins are seen posing alongside Lewis, who played the manager of the Tipton Hotel where the brothers' "Suite Life" characters, the titular Cody and Zack, resided.
The clip shows the Sprouse siblings goofing around with Lewis just like old times on the Disney Channel series.
Not only did the trio star in "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" together from 2005 to 2008, they also reprised their characters for the sequel series "The Suite Life on Deck" -- same premise as the original, just on the SS Tipton cruise ship -- from 2008 to 2011.
They all shared the screen once more in "The Suite Life Movie" in 2011.