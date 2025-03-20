Colman Domingo and his husband, Raúl Domingo, have reached a marital milestone.
The Academy Award winner celebrated his 20th anniversary with his husband on Thursday and shared a sweet message to commemorate the milestone in an Instagram story.
"20. We build together. Spread love together. Heal together. Challenge each other. Are patient with each other," Colman Domingo wrote. "Watch each other grow. What a journey."
He then gave a nod to the place they met in Northern California and wrote, "Thank god for that Walgreens on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley. And the follow up on Craigslist Missed Connections."
In February, the "Sing Sing" actor opened up about how he met his husband, while on an episode of "The Graham Norton Show."
"You're in Berkeley, California, in 2005 and you're minding your business going into a Walgreens," he said. "I'm just going there in Berkeley to get a mask for the night, you know, facial mask. So I'm walking in and I see someone walking out, has beautiful hair down to here, lip piercing, beautiful. I see this guy and we look at each other. I'm like, 'Oh my God.' And I'm on the phone and I come outside and we look at each other and he's talking to this young woman and she seemed to be angry about something."
He continued, "They walk off down the street but he keeps looking back and I wave, but he just keeps going and then I'm just dumbfounded."
A few days later, the actor was on Craigslist and found himself in the "Missed Connections" ads section.
"I wondered if they work, because I would read them on the subway," he said. "I go to Page 2 of them. As I'm reading and I see, 'Saw you outside of Walgreens. Berkeley.'"
Colman Domingo added, "He placed an ad for me two hours before. I jumped up, I was like, 'Are you kidding me? That's me!' He described me with my fauxhawk—it was 2005."
The couple tied the knot in 2014 in "a small, casual ceremony disguised as a house party," according to GQ.
While many know Colman Domingo for his work on screen, his husband has also collaborated with him on several projects including the 2022 short "New Moon" and the talk show "Bottomless Brunch at Colman's."
Raúl Domingo also worked on "Sing Sing" with his husband as an executive producer.
Earlier this month, Raúl Domingo supported his husband at the Oscars, where Colman Domingo was nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role.