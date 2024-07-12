Here's the first indisputably great movie of 2024, a blazing Oscar contender called "Sing Sing," now in theaters, where you'll be hearing about it till all the year-end awards are handed out. Put Colman Domingo at the top of your list for best actor. He is simply stupendous.
Domingo plays John "Divine G" Whitfield, serving time for a murder her did not commit. If you're thinking you're in "Shawshank Redemption" territory, think again. Violence is implied but never exploited in "Sing Sing," set in the maximum-security prison in the village of Ossining, New York, where in 1995, G helped create the RTA program -- Rehabilitation Through the Arts -- a real-life program founded in 1996 by Katherine Vockins with a goal of helping inmates "[build] critical life skills so that people can meet the challenges of connecting with family and community when released," according to its website.
That's right, prisoners seek to reform by performing in plays from Shakespeare to original works that restore their sense of themselves as human beings instead of numbers on a ledger. Compared to the national recidivism rate of over 60% for those who return to prison within three years of release, that of RTA participants is less than 3%, according to the program.
Don't worry that watching "Sing Sing" will be like eating vegetables or enduring a boring lecture. Passionately directed by Greg Kwedar ("Transpecos"), who wrote the fact-based script with producing partner Clint Bentley ("Jockey"), the film roars to thrilling life. Kwedar and Bentley both worked as RTA volunteers and the majority of the film's cast are RTA alumni.
Alongside pros Domingo and "Sound of Metal" Oscar nominee Paul Raci as teaching artist Brent Buell, you'll be astonished to find Clarence "Divine Eye" Maclin essentially playing himself as a hothead convict doing 20 years (the film never details the crimes of its real-life participants, the better to understand the struggle to find dignity in their personal reinvention).
Academy voters should prepare to be wowed by Maclin, who pushes the drama-heavy RTA to do a comedy for a change. It's called "Breakin the Mummy's Code," a play that combines time-traveling elements with "Hamlet," "Blazing Saddles," "Gladiator" and "Back to the Future," plus a special appearance from infamous Elm Street resident Freddy Krueger.
At first, Divine G and Divine Eye are rivals, with the former resenting the latter for horning in on his position as star of the show. G's best prison buddy, Mike Mike (a superb Sean San Jose), attempts to boost his confidence, but G is shaken to his core.
It's typical of the film's uncanny knack for relationship-building that G and Eye develop a bond that goes from grudging to unbreakable. It's the growing friendship between these opposing forces that gives "Sing Sing" its beating heart. Based on a true story reported in Esquire in 2005 ("The Sing Sing Follies"), the movie exerts a visceral hold on our emotions that never lets go.
Domingo's talent shines on its highest beams. After winning an Emmy for "Euphoria," a Tony nod for "The Scottsboro Boys" and an Oscar nomination for playing a legendary social activist in last year's "Rustin," Domingo seizes the role of his career in "Sing Sing" and rides it to glory.
Just sit back and behold Domingo's artistry as G faces a parole board that favorably cites his work with the RTA and then pulls the rug out as one board member asks, "Are you acting now?" The devastating impact of those hope-crushing words is written on G's face as Domingo nails every nuance of heartbreak.
Near the end, we see real scenes from the RTA's "Breakin the Mummy's Code." You'll laugh with tears in your eyes. As one of the group says, "Brother, we're here to become human again, to put on nice clothes and dance around and enjoy things that are not in our reality."
That's just one reason "Sing Sing" is one of the best and most powerful movies you'll see this year. Despite the grim surroundings, it has a heart full to bursting and a spirit that soars.