Duke University basketball star Cooper Flagg is ready for his NBA moment.
Flagg, 18, was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft Wednesday night and will spend his rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks.
"It feels amazing. So many emotions," Flagg told ABC News' Rhiannon Ally after his selection was announced. "It’s just so surreal to be here and going through this."
The 6-foot-9-inch forward is the second-youngest No. 1 draft pick in NBA history.
Flagg was a front-runner for the top draft pick ever since his 2023 decision to graduate high school a year early and start college as a 17-year-old, according to ESPN.
At Duke, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, and led the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance this year.
As soon as he enters the NBA, Flagg will go in the history books as only the third person born in the state of Maine to play in the NBA.
In a live interview on "Good Morning America" ahead of Wednesday's draft, the basketball star told co-anchor Robin Roberts he has the support of his family, his friends and his home state.
"I think for me, coming from Maine, it's a huge part of who I am and what I represent, and I have the whole state behind me, and I feel their support every day," he said.
In addition to that support, Flagg attributes his own competitiveness, drive and self-motivation to helping him reach the NBA draft.
"It's about just sending that message that it doesn't matter where you're from, where you grow up. As long as you believe in yourself and really work hard, you can really achieve your dreams," Flagg told Roberts.
He added that he's ready for the big life changes coming his way as an NBA rookie.
"I think having my family close with me and having a tight circle of people around me to help kind of navigate through everything is going to be really important," Flagg said. "Just helping me have a smooth transition."
What has Cooper Flagg said about the Dallas Mavericks?
Flagg told Roberts that he visited Dallas recently and was "really excited" for the draft, whatever the outcome.
"I was able to take a workout there earlier last week, and it was a great visit," he said of Dallas. "I got to see all the facilities and everything. It's an incredible organization, so whatever happens tonight, I'm really excited."
"It's a lot of emotions running through me. This is a day I've dreamed about for a long time," Flagg said. "I'm really excited to have my family here, my friends -- to be able to go through this with them is really exciting."
