The "Coyote Ugly" cast reunited Wednesday at a special event to mark the film's 25th anniversary -- and we can't fight the nostalgia.
Stars Tyra Banks, Maria Bello, Izabella Miko and Melanie Lynskey, as well as songwriter Diane Warren, attended the screening and Q&A in person at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, California.
The film's producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director David McNally also attended the event, a fundraiser for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.
Attending virtually were more "Coyote Ugly" cast members, including Piper Perabo, Bridget Moynahan and Adam Garcia.
The 2000 film follows Violet Sanford (Perabo), a New Jersey woman who goes to New York City in the hopes of achieving her dream of becoming a songwriter -- the same dream her late mother once had -- only to find herself working in a bar called Coyote Ugly, based on the real-life Coyote Ugly Saloon.
Through experiences with the women she works with (Bello, Miko and Moynahan), as well as support from her love interest Kevin (Garcia) and her friend (Lynskey) and dad (John Goodman) back home, Violet overcomes her stage fright and eventually gets a record deal.
Warren penned four songs for the film's soundtrack, including the hit "Can't Fight the Moonlight," all performed by LeAnn Rimes, who makes a cameo as herself at the end of the film.
The film was received poorly by critics at the time of its release but has found diehard fans throughout the years. It also served as a breakthrough role for Perabo.