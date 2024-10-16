The world-famous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has returned!
The show returned after a multi-year hiatus following several controversies, with some of the modeling industry's brightest stars, including supermodel Tyra Banks, ready to hit the runway.
The iconic model made an epic comeback on the runway Tuesday night after 20 years, closing the show following an exciting performance by Cher.
In addition to Banks, other familiar faces walked the runway including Victoria's Secret mainstays such as Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and model Gigi Hadid, who were spotted throughout the show.
Kate Moss, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Hadid, and Ashley Graham also made appearances on the runway.
Ahead of the show, Banks shared an empowering post saying, "You are…Never too young to SMiZE. Never too old to DREAM. And I hope you'll be doing both with me tomorrow when I rock that @victoriassecret runway again after almost 20 years!"
She continued, "As I walk, think about YOUR dreams, what YOU want to accomplish. That thing you've been doubting about yourself. That thing you're not sure you are confident enough to accomplish."
"Don't ever stop DREAMING. But now, it's time to get to DOING!" she added. "YOU GOT THIS!"
It's been several years since the last Victoria's Secret runway show. In 2019, the annual event was canceled following a turbulent period for the brand internally and externally.
One year prior, Jan Singer had stepped down as CEO of Victoria's Secret's lingerie division; That move came one week after Ed Razek, the chief marketing officer of Victoria Secret's then-parent company, L Brands, came under fire for making controversial comments to Vogue about transgender models. Razek later apologized for his comments in a statement, saying they "came across as insensitive."
The show also previously faced criticism for a lack of inclusivity on the runway.
Despite the show's past, the company has made strides to rebrand with a more positive outlook.
In 2021, Victoria's Secret launched the VS Collective, which featured a diverse and inclusive group of some of the world's biggest names, including actress and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas, transgender Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio, LGBTQIA+ activist and professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe, and several others.
In a press release at the time, the brand said it planned to use the new platform to "create new associate programs, revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, and rally support for causes vital to women."