Dakota Johnson is opening up about the reactions to her new film, "Madame Web."

In a new wide-ranging interview with Bustle, the actress, 34, expressed regret for her role in the critically panned "Madame Web," admitting she was "not surprised" by the reception to the film.

She also briefly touched on her personal life, sharing her thoughts on possibility of becoming a mother one day and the limits of her privacy.

On the 'Madame Web' reviews

Johnson told the outlet that she felt decisions for the "Madame Web" film were made by a "committee."

"Art does not do well when it's made by committee," she said. "Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms."

Dakota Johnson arrives for the premiere of "Madame Web" in Los Angeles, Feb. 12, 2024. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson said she likely would not try to star in a film like "Madame Web" again.

"I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don't make sense in that world," she said.

On motherhood and keeping her personal life private

While discussing another one of her recent films, "Daddio," the actress opened up about her feelings on motherhood, saying she is "so open" to the idea.

"If that's meant to happen for me, I'm totally down for it," she said.

Dakota Johnson poses during the red carpet for the movie "Madame Web" Feb. 13, 2024, in Mexico City. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

"I really want to experience everything that life has to offer," she added, describing being a woman as a "crazy, magical, wild experience."

"We're not here for very long, so if I'm meant to be a mother, bring it on," she said.

Johnson also commented briefly on the bond she shares with her longtime partner Chris Martin's children.

"I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart," she said.

As for her privacy, Johnson said she understands the public-facing part of being a famous actor, but believes there is a "time and place" for that part of the job.

"There's a set time and place to be photographed for what I do. That's part of my job," she said. "But to be photographed when I don't know I'm being photographed and it's a private moment? That feels like the most invasive, violating, horrible thing. People say that's the price you pay when you're famous, but I don't believe that's necessarily true."