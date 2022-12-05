Shay Mooney is opening up about what inspired him to set out on his health journey.

The singer, one-half of the country duo Dan+Shay, shared a powerful message alongside a video posted to Instagram on Dec. 2, writing, "It's weird not recognizing yourself."

"I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again," he continued, noting that he discovered it matters what someone eats, who someone spends their time with and what someone chooses to spend their time doing.

Mooney added, "I'm so thankful for the people in my life that helped me make a change. No one forced me into this. I wanted to change my life for me."

shaymooney/Instagram Shay Mooney opens up about his weight loss journey.

"I've never felt more alive," he wrote in the caption. "I'm not looking for mediocrity…let's go find greatness."

The clip, set to Dan + Shay's song "One Direction," shows Mooney alongside singing partner Dan Smyers as well as spending time with his family, including wife Hannah and their kids, as his body changes. The couple is currently expecting a third child.