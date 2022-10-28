Shay Mooney, one-half of the country duo Dan+Shay, is updating his fans on his current health journey.
The "Speechless" singer shared a note to his Instagram story on Thursday addressing the fact that fans had noticed a change in his appearance recently.
"Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin healthy. Really means a lot," he wrote. "Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs."
Mooney then opened up about how he had achieved the milestone by focusing on healthy choices and exercising.
"For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it!" he explained. "I completely changed my lifestyle and I've literally never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."
Mooney is a dad of two, sharing sons Asher James, 5, and Ames Alexander, 2, with wife Hannah Billingsley. The pair recently celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.
"6 years baby 😍 Don't know how you've put up with me for this long, but I'm sure glad you do," Mooney wrote. "I love you so much Hannah Love. Here’s to the next 50 ❤️."
Billingsley also marked the special day, writing on Instagram, "6 years. Millions of laughs, thousands of tears, hundreds of concerts, countless prayers, and a lifetime still to come 🤍 I love you, @shaymooney. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else!"
The couple recently announced that they were expecting their third child, another boy.
"Mooney Baby #3! Thankful. Excited. Tired. 😂," they wrote in a joint post.